NFL Notes: Pro Bowl is all in the family for Diggs brothers

By The Associated Press

The first Pro Bowl for NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys means the league now has three sets of brothers with invitations to the all-star game. Diggs joins Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs who made his second in a row and also was a 2020 All-Pro selection. The other pairs are Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce; and pass rushers Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers and Nick Bosa of San Francisco. The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.