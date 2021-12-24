Nick Foles to start at QB for Bears against Seattle

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will start third-string quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Justin Fields has an ankle injury and Andy Dalton has a groin injury. Foles was the Super Bowl MVP for Philadelphia after the 2017 season, but basically has not played since Week 10 of last season when he was injured against Minnesota and was replaced by former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.