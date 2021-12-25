Vieira says African Cup of Nations deserves more respect

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira won’t try to block his players from competing in the African Cup of Nations, arguing that the tournament deserves more respect. It begins in early January in Cameroon despite the fast-spreading omicron variant adding to concerns that include European clubs threatening not to send players after raising doubts about coronavirus protocols put in place by the Confederation of African Football. But Vieira says he will “never” stop a player from going. He says the tournament “has to be more respected. This competition is as important as the European Championship.”