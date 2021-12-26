Brighton overcomes Brentford for 1st EPL win since September

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Neal Maupay struck a stunning goal against his former club as Brighton picked up a first Premier League win in 12 games by beating Brentford 2-0. Maupay sent an unstoppable effort into the top right corner in the 42nd minute after Leandro Trossard had already volleyed Brighton in front. Victory for Graham Potter’s side ended a poor streak stretching back to a 2-1 success over Leicester on September 19, and it lifted the south coast team to ninth in the standings. Brentford is three points behind in 13th place in its first Premier League campaign.