Glut of goals, postponements as Man City still controls EPL

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City is six points in front at the top of the Premier League after beating Leicester 6-3. Second-place Liverpool has a game in hand on City after the COVID-19 outbreak at Leeds meant that was one of three games postponed on Sunday. Chelsea is level on points with Liverpool after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1. Arsenal is six points further back but in high-scoring form, routing last-place Norwich 5-0. Arsenal’s grip on fourth isn’t so secure because Tottenham, which beat Crystal Palace 3-0, is six points adrift but with three games in hand.