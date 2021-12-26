Oluokun’s last-minute pick saves Falcons’ win over Lions

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 to preserve their slim playoff hopes. Foye Oluokun’s interception of Lions fill-in quarterback Tim Boyle’s pass at the Atlanta 1 with 33 seconds remaining preserved the win. It was the first interception of the game for Boyle, who made his second career start as Jared Goff remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage’s lost fumble with 2:18 remaining set up the Lions’ last possession.