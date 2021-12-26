Texans two-step around COVID roster shuffle for a win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had 16 players on the COVID-19 list this week, to the point that it was tough to keep up with who was on the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston safety Justin Reid said it was hard to “remember everybody’s name.” Houston is 4-11 and rolled over Los Angeles 41-29 to win consecutive games for the first time in this disappointing season. Houston’s Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time he ran for more than 100 yards since the 2016 season as a Cincinnati Bengal.