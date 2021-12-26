Vikings’ sleepy start, red-zone issues sting in loss to Rams

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota had trouble converting once inside the 20-yard line on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, both on offense and after the defense forced the Rams to turn it over. Justin Jefferson said there was a lack of energy in the locker room Sunday morning, and the feeling carried over into a lackluster first quarter for the Vikings. The defeat knocked Minnesota out of playoff position and further complicated the picture for the Vikings, who will need help even if they win their final two games.