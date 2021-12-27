Baylor stays No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan State up to No. 10

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee. The top five remained the same from last week — with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor. Arizona dropped three spots to No. 9 and the Vols moved up five spots to No. 14. No. 10 Michigan State moved into the top 10 for the first time since Week 5 of last season after being unranked in the preseason poll.