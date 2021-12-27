NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 now have a quicker path to return after the league completed a significant update to its health and safety protocols. The biggest change is that isolation periods for players who test positive may now be shortened to six days from what has been the customary 10 provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards. Teams were told of the new protocols Monday in a memo sent by the league, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. Also Monday, Phoenix coach Monty Williams and Portland coach Chauncey Billups entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.