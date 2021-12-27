Peach provides Pitt’s Patti first start since ‘forever ago’

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Patti’s long wait for a second chance as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback is finally ending. Following the decision by Kenny Pickett to opt out and prepare for the NFL draft, Patti has been named No. 13 Pitt’s starter in the Peach Bowl against No. 11 Michigan State. It will be the first start for Patti since September 28, 2019 when, as a redshirt freshman, he led the Panthers to a 17-14 win over Delaware. There’s another important change for Pitt. Tight ends coach Tim Salem is serving as interim offensive coordinator after Mark Whipple left for the same job at Nebraska.