Wolfpack, Bruins set for Holiday Bowl showdown at Petco Park

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The red zone painted in North Carolina State red is in front of the San Diego Padres’ dugout. The end zone painted in UCLA’s blue and gold is in front of the left field wall. The No. 18 Wolfpack (9-3) and the Bruins (8-4) will face off in the Holiday Bowl, the first football game to be played at Petco Park, the Padres’ sweet downtown ballpark that opened in 2004. The Holiday Bowl will feature a matchup between quarterbacks who like to throw, NC State’s Devin Leary and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson.