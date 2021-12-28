After knee injury, Georgia WR Pickens ready for Orange Bowl

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia wide receiver George Pickens still has a chance to be a major contributor for the Bulldogs this season. The junior was expected to be third-ranked Georgia’s go-to receiver before he tore the ACL in his right knee during spring practice. He will be available Friday for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl against No. 2 Michigan.