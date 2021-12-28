Bearcats RB Jerome Ford sheds ‘the Alabama transfer’ label

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Running back Jerome Ford this week is doing two things he never really thought about when he transferred to Cincinnati two years ago. He is facing his former team Alabama, and doing so in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. Ford is a 1,200-yard rusher with 19 touchdowns for the 13-0 Bearcats, the first non-Power Five team to make the four-team playoff. He is in his second season at Cincinnati after playing eight games over two seasons at Alabama. Ford says he’d appreciate if people stopped calling him the Alabama transfer.