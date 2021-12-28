Chelsea defender Chilwell to undergo surgery on injured knee

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea wing back Ben Chilwell is set for a lengthy spell out after a decision was taken to operate on his injured knee. The England international damaged knee ligaments in a Champions League game against Juventus on Nov. 23 and Chelsea opted initially to take what it described as a “conservative rehab approach.” However Chelsea says “unfortunately Ben was unable to progress and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair.” It could rule out Chilwell for the remainder of the season.