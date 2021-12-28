Disu, Mitchell lead No. 17 Texas past Incarnate Word 78-33

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Disu had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in his longest appearance of the season for No. 17 Texas, which beat Incarnate Word 78-33 on Tuesday night. Disu played 20 minutes. He had missed the first eight games of the season while recovering from knee surgery that he underwent while at Vanderbilt last season. played 20 minutes. Tre Mitchell contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for Texas, which is 10-2. RJ Glasper led Incarnate Word with 13 points. The 2-11 Cardinals shot 26.5% from the field, the worst by a Texas opponent this season.