Dominik Paris dominates downhill for another Bormio win

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Icy, bumpy, dark and gnarly. The Stelvio course is skiing’s version of heavy metal. Which is why it fits Dominik Paris so perfectly. The World Cup circuit’s resident heavy metal singer dominated again for his record-extending seventh victory in Bormio and sixth in downhill. He’s the first skier to win six downhills at a single resort. Swiss standout Didier Cuche won five downhills in Kitzbühel. Paris finished 0.24 seconds ahead of overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt and 0.80 ahead of Niels Hintermann. The victory moved Paris to the top of the downhill standings.