Haliburton helps Kings topple short-handed Thunder 117-111

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-111. Buddy Hield added 21 points off the bench for the Kings. Harrison Barnes scored 17 and De’Aaron Fox had 12 points and eight assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder. Earlier in the day, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault, rookie Josh Giddey and forward Derrick Favors entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Mike Wilks ran the team in Daigneault’s absence.