Liverpool beaten by Leicester after Salah’s penalty miss

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool lost 1-0 at Leicester in a big blow to its Premier League title hopes after Mohamed Salah missed a first-half penalty. Ademola Lookman’s 59th-minute goal consigned Liverpool to its second loss in the league and left the team six points behind leader Manchester City after 19 games of the 38-round season. City plays Brentford on Wednesday and could be 12 points clear of Liverpool by the time Jürgen Klopp’s team next plays at Chelsea on Jan. 2. A big turning point in the game came when Salah had a penalty in the 16th minute. The Egypt forward had converted his previous 15 spot kicks in the league.