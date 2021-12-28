Scott scores 20, Maryland takes down Lehigh 76-55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 20 points, leading five in double figures, and Maryland dominated the second half in a 76-55 victory over fill-in opponent Lehigh. The Mountain Hawks took the place of Loyola (Md), which had to withdraw because of COVID protocols within its program. Donta Scott scored 17, Julian Reese 12, Qudus Wahab 11 and Hakim Hart 10 for the Terrapins. The Terrapins scored the first eight points of the second half during a 15-2 run in which they outrebounded the Mountain Hawks 11-1. Maryland went on to outscore Lehigh 39-21 in the second half as the Mountain Hawks shot just 18%, making five field goals.