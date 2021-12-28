US-Ireland cricket series ends because of COVID-19 concerns

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The ODI leg of the white-ball cricket series between the United States and Ireland was canceled on Tuesday because of coronavirus-related concerns. Two members of the Irish team’s support staff have tested positive as well as several partners of players. That has resulted in two Ireland players being deemed as close contacts. All players returned negative test results in the latest checks overnight. The first game of the three-match series had already been canceled. The other matches were due to take place on Wednesday and Thursday. The teams split the Twenty20 series 1-1.