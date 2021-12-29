Alabama turning to Brooks, others to fill Metchie’s void

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama has been preparing young wide receivers for bigger roles in the College Football Playoffs. The top-ranked Crimson Tide is having to replace injured 1,000-yard receiver John Metchie heading into Friday’s semifinal game against No. 4 Cincinnati. Alabama still has All-American Jameson Williams. The younger group includes freshman Ja’Corey Brooks, who caught the tying pass late in the Auburn game, and sophomores Traeshon Holden and Javon Baker. Freshman JoJo Earle has been injured but could be available.