Candace Parker voted AP Female Athlete of Year for 2nd time

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Candace Parker staved off Father Time to help the Chicago Sky win the franchise’s first WNBA championship and capped off 2021 by being named The Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year for a second time. Parker also won the AP award her rookie year with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008, when she was honored as the WNBA’s MVP and top rookie. She helped Tennessee win the national championship that year. The 35-year-old Parker is now a working mom in the twilight of her playing career who also is a basketball analyst for TNT.