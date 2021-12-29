John Terry back at Chelsea in coaching consultancy role

LONDON (AP) — John Terry is back at Chelsea after taking up a coaching consultancy role in the club’s academy. Terry played 717 games for Chelsea and is one of the team’s greatest players. He will work with players and coaching staff in the youth development program in his new role that starts next month. Chelsea says “our former club captain will contribute to coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players and support parent dialogue.” Terry retired from playing in 2018 and gained some coaching experience as assistant manager at Aston Villa from 2018-21. He will start his new role next month.