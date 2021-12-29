Joseph, Chargers looking ahead to challenges against Broncos

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linval Joseph and the Los Angeles Chargers have tried to put last week’s 41-29 loss at Houston behind them as quickly as possible. With their postseason hopes on the line and facing Denver on Sunday, they have no other choice. That’s because the Broncos beat the Bolts 28-13 on Nov. 28 in the same manner that Houston did — a steady running attack and converting on third down. Denver rushed for 147 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and was 8 of 11 on third down.