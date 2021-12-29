Kilde confirms his super-G dominance with 3rd straight win

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a tricky course to win a World Cup super-G by a large margin for his third straight victory in the discipline. The Norwegian skier finished 0.72 seconds ahead of Raphael Haaser and 0.85 seconds ahead of world champion Vincent Kriechmayr. American racer Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished fourth after winning this race a year ago. No man had won three straight super-Gs since Kjetil Jansrud achieved the feat in 2016. Kilde’s results set him up as the favorite for gold in super-G at the upcoming Beijing Olympics.