Lawrence, McCaffrey, Jones headline 2021 All-Absent Team

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

Every year, players in every NFL city fail to meet expectations. Sometimes it’s due to injuries and other times it’s simply poor performance. They ruin fantasy teams and real teams alike. Often the biggest names become the biggest busts. Some are even repeat offenders. The league could put together a talent-packed all-star team of players who came up well short for whatever reason this year. From rookie Trevor Lawrence to running back Christian McCaffrey to wide receiver Julio Jones, this year’s “All-Absent Team” is packed with star power.