McKenzie’s unwavering self-confidence provides Bills a boost

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie’s playful and brash self-confidence is welcomed by teammates and coaches because he doesn’t settle for being a bit player in the team’s hierarchy. McKenzie once again proved his value by helping Buffalo reclaim control of the AFC East race in leading an undermanned offense in a 33-21 win over New England last week. The performance should not come as a surprise from a player who has taken on a jack-of-all trades role during his three-plus seasons in Buffalo.