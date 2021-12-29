Michigan State, Pitt are without biggest stars in Peach Bowl

By The Associated Press

No. 11 Michigan State and No. 13 Pittsburgh each will be without its most prominent players when they meet in the Peach Bowl. Spartans running back Kenneth Walker and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett finished among the top six in the Heisman Trophy voting before opting out of the bowl game. Coming off its first ACC championship, Pitt aims to become the second 12-win team in school history. The Panthers finished 12-0 in 1976 and won the national championship. Michigan State is looking to cap a dramatic turnaround under second-year coach Mel Tucker after a 2-5 finish last season.