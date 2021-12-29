NBA postpones Heat-Spurs, after Miami has COVID outbreak

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has postponed Miami’s game at San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league’s requirement of having eight available players. It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because of virus-related issues. None has been rescheduled at this point. Miami had 12 players listed as out for the game against the Spurs for a variety of reasons. The Heat beat Washington on Tuesday night with eight players available — and of those, only five would have been able to play on Wednesday in San Antonio.