No. 22 South Florida women defeat Jacksonville 70-57

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 22 points, Bethy Mununga had 21 points and 12 rebounds and No. 22 South Florida led from the outset in beating Jacksonville 70-57. Tsineke scored 16 first-half points when the Bulls built a double-digit first-half lead that it maintained except when the Dolphins got within nine late in the fourth quarter. She finished 8-of-14 shooting, making three 3-pointers. Mununga posted her fourth double-double this season. Maria Alvarez scored 12 points, all off 3-pointers. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight points. Taylor Hawks scored 17 points and Asiah Jones 10 to lead the Dolphins.

