Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup in Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. ATP Cup organizers didn’t give a reason. The top-ranked Serb has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months and Australia’s strict regulations require all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. ATP Cup organizers disclosed Djokovic’s withdrawal in a roster update that included France replacing Austria in the 16-country event following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak. The ATP Cup begins Saturday in Sydney. The Australian Open starts Jan. 17.

Associated Press

