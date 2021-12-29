Record-setting receivers enjoy big Week 16 across NFL

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

This season has been another banner year for wide receivers, with several hitting milestones in Week 16. Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Antonio Brown, Keenan Allen and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown are among the receivers who reached memorable marks this week. Kupp set a record for most games in a season with at least 90 yards receiving and closed in on the single-season receptions mark. Jefferson set the mark for most yards receiving in a player’s first two seasons, while Brown broke the record for most games with double-digit catches.