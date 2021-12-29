Saints’ Hill, Davis, 9 others are back, Williams to reserve
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and linebacker Demario Davis are among 11 New Orleans players who’ve rejoined the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list. But starting free safety Marcus Williams has been placed on the reserve list because of a positive COVID-19 test. An outbreak last week forced the Saints to remove 16 players from their active roster and place them on reserve. They all missed Monday night’s 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Other prominent regulars returning to the active roster include linebacker Kwon Alexander, tight end Adam Trautman and special teams captain and Pro Bowler J.T. Gray.
