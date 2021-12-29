Smith, Mississippi State beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 18 points and had a career-high five steals, Shakeel Moore added 15 points, five assists and four steals and Mississippi State pulled away in the second half to beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Iverson Molinar scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and finished with five assists for Mississippi State. Smith threw down a dunk with 11 seconds left in the first half to make it 33-31 and Mississippi State led the rest of the way. Stanley Umude a season high with 19 points for Arkansas.