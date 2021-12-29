Sousa hired by Brazil’s Flamengo after Poland ends contract

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The president of the Polish soccer federation says national team coach Paulo Sousa’s contract has been terminated. Brazilian club Flamengo announced the same day it had hired the 51-year old Sousa on a two-year contract. Cezary Kulesza said the Polish federation board’s decision was unanimous and that Sousa will have to pay “compensation in line with the federation’s expectations.” The president did not specify the amount. Kulesza on Sunday accused Sousa, a former Portugal player, of “extremely irresponsible behavior” for seeking to leave his post after receiving an offer from a club. Kulesza said at the time he had “firmly refused” the request from Sousa, who wanted to leave by mutual agreement.