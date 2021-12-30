Bucks complete sweep of Magic 136-118, push win streak to 5

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday added 25 and Khris Middleton 22 as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 136-118 victory over the Orlando Magic. DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points off the bench for the Bucks, who completed a two-game sweep in Orlando. Antetokounmpo had his 11th 30-point game and added 12 rebounds for his 18th double-double. Franz Wagner, coming off a career-best 38-point effort on Tuesday, scored 20 points for Orlando. Moritz Wagner, older brother of the Magic rookie, had a season-best 19 points. Gary Harris added 17 points. Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Orlando lost its fourth straight game and fell to 2-13 at home.