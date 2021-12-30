Harbaugh: Michigan DB Hill questionable for Orange Bowl

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says defensive back Dax Hill is not yet in Miami with the team and is questionable to play in the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Georgia. Harbaugh did not provide details of what kept Hill from traveling with the team nor what could keep him out of the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday night, saying only the junior is “working through something.” Harbaugh added that Hill could be joining the team in Florida later Thursday.