Man City’s João Cancelo assaulted, injured by ‘four cowards’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player João Cancelo has been left with cuts and bruising around his right eye after being attacked by four people during a burglary at his home. The Portugal defender said in a post on Instagram Stories that he fought back while protecting his family. He wrote “unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.” He says they took his jewelry but that his family “are all OK.” The photo showed a deep cut above his right eye. He has a two-year-old daughter, Alicia, with partner Daniela Machado.