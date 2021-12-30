No. 24 Tar Heels women swamp Orange 79-43

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her sixth double-double and added six assists as undefeated No. 24 North Carolina swamped Syracuse 79-43. North Carolina had an early 8-0 run and closed the first quarter with a 6-0 run for a 19-10 lead. Kelly and Destiny Adams had late baskets to make it 37-25 at halftime. Ustby and Adams combined for North Carolina’s first 10 points of the second half that pushed the lead to 47-27. Deja Kelly scored the next eight, getting a 3-pointer 19 seconds after her three-point play. Syracuse was led by Teisha Hyman with 11 points. Syracuse shot 21%.