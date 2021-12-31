AP source: Cavs acquire Rondo from Lakers for Valentine

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press the Cavaliers have agreed to acquire veteran guard Rajon Rondo in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for swingman Denzel Valentine. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal still must be approved by the NBA. The Cavs needed an experienced guard after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending knee injury. A four-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Rondo averaged 3.1 points and 3.7 assists coming off the bench for the Lakers. He has been in league health and safety protocols and will need to be cleared before joining the Cavs.