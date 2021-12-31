Cincinnati DB Bryant honors late NBA star with number switch

STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati star Coby Bryant changed his number from 7 to 8 for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl against No. 1 Alabama. Yes, Bryant is named after the late NBA great, even with the different spelling of the first name. For the playoff game, Bryant switched from the number has has worn throughout his Cincinnati career to one of the two numbers the basketball Hall of Fame player wore during his 20 seasons with the Los Angels Lakers. The Cotton Bowl was the 94th time that Alabama entered a game as the No. 1-ranked team in the AP Top 25 under coach Nick Saban. The Tide is 84-9 in those games so far.