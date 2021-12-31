Kranjska Gora to host World Cup races called off in Maribor

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian ski resort Kranjska Gora will host the two women’s World Cup races that were called off in Maribor because of a lack of snow and unfavorable weather forecasts, local officials said Friday. Organizers of the two technical races wrote on the event’s website that FIS is giving “green light for the competitions to be held Jan. 8 and 9. The giant slalom and the slalom could mark Mikaela Shiffrin’s return to competition. The American has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 and missed this week’s races in Austria. Kranjska Gora has stepped in for Maribor four times in the past five years.