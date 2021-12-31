Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:43 AM

Trio of G League referees get NBA games amid virus issues

KTVZ

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

The virus outbreak hasn’t just sent NBA teams looking for help from the G League. The NBA refereeing corps has had to do the same. A trio of G League officials — Tyler Mirkovich, Clare Aubry and Pat O’Connell — were assigned games on Friday, the NBA debuts for all three. It was the first time that the NBA had to call up G League officials to work games this season. Mirkovich was assigned Phoenix at Boston, Aubry got Atlanta at Cleveland and O’Connell was picked for New York at Oklahoma City.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content