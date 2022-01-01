2-time US champion Bradie Tennell withdraws from nationals

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell, a favorite to make the Olympic team, has withdrawn from next week’s nationals. Tennell has been dealing with a right foot injury. She has missed the season’s main competitions on the road to the Beijing Games. Tennell still could make the American squad for February’s Olympics by petitioning for a spot. But with several other top skaters competing in Nashville, that seems a long shot.