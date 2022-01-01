Arsenal fans hurl bottles at City players after Rodri winner

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal fans hurled plastic bottles and toilet rolls at Manchester City’s celebrating players after Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner at the Emirates Stadium. City’s comeback to win 2-1 moved the champions 11 points in front of second-place Chelsea at the top of the standings. Fourth-place Arsenal was left dwelling on its collapse. Bukayo Saka’s goal was canceled out by Riyad Mahrez’s penalty in the second half and Arsenal had Gabriel sent off for two bookings before Rodri’s late winner.