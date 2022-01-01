Canucks employee says thanks to fan through viral letter

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her phone against the plexiglass. The message expressed her concern that she believed a mole on the back of Hamilton’s neck was cancerous and that he needed to get it checked. It turned out she was right. Hamilton released a letter expressing his thanks to the woman ahead of Saturday’s game between the Canucks and Seattle Kraken. Hamilton is an assistant equipment manager for the Canucks and has worked for the team since 2002.