Broncos ousted from playoff contention, lament lost season

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos never recovered from a failed Philly Special on fourth down against the Chargers. AFC West rival Los Angeles rolled to a 34-13 victory that ensured the Broncos will finish with their fifth straight losing record and will miss the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. Although they started the season 3-0 and were in solid shape at 7-6 just three weeks ago, the Broncos are cooked after losses to the Bengals, Raiders and Chargers. Three straight losing seasons under coach Vic Fangio could mean big changes are only a week or two away.