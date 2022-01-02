Latvia, Germany win World Cup luge golds; US grabs a bronze

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Latvia won gold in a World Cup luge team relay on Sunday. Austria was second and the U.S. was third. The Americans in the relay were Summer Britcher, Tucker West and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman. It was the second relay medal of the season for USA Luge. Germany found the top of the podium in the women’s race Sunday. Julia Taubitz rallied to overtake fellow German slider Natalie Geisenberger in the second heat to claim the gold. Madeleine Egle was third for Austria. Britcher was the top American finisher in the women’s race, placing fifth. That was good enough to officially clinch a berth on the U.S. Olympic team.