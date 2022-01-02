Panthers’ QB change provides only a brief spark, not a win

By GUERRY SMITH

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Starting Sam Darnold in place of Cam Newton at quarterback provided only a brief spark for Carolina before the flailing Panthers reverted to form. Darnold completed his first nine passes for the first time in his career while leading scoring drives on his first two series. But the Panthers did not score again, falling 18-10 to the Saints for their sixth loss in a row. Darnold was sacked seven times. That matches the number the Panthers allowed last week to Tampa Bay and raises the season total to 50. That’s fourth most in the NFL.